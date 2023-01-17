Schumer and Jefferies tackle nation's problems at Junior's Restaurant in Brooklyn

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies sat down for brunch at Junior's Restaurant in Brooklyn on Tuesday. NJ Burkett has more on the meeting.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two of the most powerful jobs in Washington are held by two men from Brooklyn, and while their plan to tackle the nation's problems won't be a piece of cake, they had their brainstorm session at a restaurant known for one.

The road to a political breakthrough runs through Brooklyn, at least, that's the hope.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies sat down for brunch at Junior's Restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Two of the nation's most powerful leaders, both from Brooklyn, are determined to broker a compromise in Washington.

"When you come from Brooklyn, you have a great antenna for BS, and you also have a thick skin," Schumer said.

Both men insisted that bi-partisan legislation is possible, despite the political extremes in Washington, specifically, far-right, so-called "MAGA Republicans."

"We are going to need some reasonable, common-sense Republicans to step forward and govern with us," Jefferies said.

"And we talked about this. We believe that a lot of these Republicans will come to realize that if they follow the MAGA Republicans, it's like Thelma and Louise, right over a cliff," Schumer said. "They're going to be interested in their survival."

The first test may be the nation's debt ceiling, where House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested that compromise is the only way forward.

"That's exactly the way the founders designed Congress to work," McCarthy sent. "Find the compromise and find the common sense compromise that puts us back onto a balanced budget."

It may depend on how willing the Democrats are to make concessions of their own.

