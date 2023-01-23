Chase to shut down 24-hour access to some ATMs in New York City due to crime

Chase Bank will shut down 24-hour access to some of its ATM locations due in part to rising crime in the city. Shirleen Allicot reports.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Chase announced it is shutting down 24-hour access to some of its ATMs in New York City.

According to a tweet by the company, several ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 or 6 p.m.

The bank says the decision was made due to rising crime and vagrancy.

There was mixed reaction to the announcement on social media, with some calling for Chase to refund ATM fees to customers who have to use non-Chase ATMs after-hours.

However, Mayor Eric Adams was asked about the decision to scale back the ATM hours during a press conference on Monday.

"How about, people don't want to walk into their ATM and see someone urinating, see someone screaming and yelling - people don't want to go through that," Adams said. "And that is what I'm saying I need to stop. I don't want my ATMs closing down. I don't want people leaving our city. We have to create an environment where people are safe and feel safe."

The New York Bankers Association released the following statement:

"Ensuring the safety and security of customers and employees has always been a top priority of the banking industry. While we have not conducted a recent survey of our members on this topic, as issues arise NYBA and our members evaluate possible trends with the intention of working with banks, law enforcement and the local community toward solutions."

There is no word yet on which locations will be impacted.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.