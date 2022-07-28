Frontier Airlines holding airfare sale with flights as cheap as $19

DENVER -- Frontier Airlines is holding a sale on airfare with flights as cheap as $19.

The promotion runs through August 1 and is valid for travel on select days of the week from August 2 through October 5.

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 1. The sale fares are valid for domestic, non-stop flights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday with some exceptions . Blackout dates include August 31, September 3, 6-7.

Travel from Las Vegas, NV; Phoenix, AZ; Florida; Denver, CO; California; Myrtle Beach, SC; Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Seattle, WA; and Portland OR; is valid Tuesday through Friday.

Travel to Las Vegas, NV; Phoenix, AZ; Florida; Denver, CO; California; Myrtle Beach, SC; Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Seattle, WA; and Portland OR; is valid Sunday through Wednesday.

A seven-day advance purchase is required. Roundtrip purchase is not required, the airlines said.

"Frontier Airlines is offering an inflation-busting blockbuster fare sale to destinations throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "When fares are this cheap, they won't last long so grab them while you can!""

For more information, visit www.flyfrontier.com.