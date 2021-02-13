Food & Drink

CDC links listeria outbreak to certain type of cheese

By Eyewitness News

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A listeria outbreak has sickened people in New York and Connecticut.

The CDC says it has linked the illnesses to 'queso-style fresh and soft cheese.'

No brand is mentioned.

The agency is telling pregnant women and people over 65 not to eat the cheese. Others should also use caution.

There have also been cases in Maryland and Virginia.

Seven people have been hospitalized.

ALSO READ | How restaurants are finding new life in ghost kitchens
EMBED More News Videos

It's called a 'Ghost Kitchen' - and they cook only delivery. Everything is online.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklisteriacdccheese
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
AccuWeather Alert: Relentless wintry weather to bring snow, ice
Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off in NYC
LI student athletes adjust to 'new normal' of sports during pandemic
Thousands of NJ residents still without unemployment benefits
Neighborhood Eats: Local food in heated cozy cabins at Leland
Show More
'Spread the Love Sweepstakes' in Newark hopes to help small businesses
CT 'No Barriers' program aims to vaccinate minorities, undocumented
Teacher who spotted chains credited with stopping NJ foster abuse
Dog inherits $5 million in owner's will
Guns seized, 14 people in custody after NYPD stops party bus
More TOP STORIES News