Woman found dead inside basement of Chelsea apartment building

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside the basement of an apartment building in Chelsea on Friday.

Police responded to 540 W. 28th Street around 2:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, of unknown age, unconscious and unresponsive in the basement of the building.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

