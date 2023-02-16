Chick-fil-A opens 'Brake Room' for delivery workers to rest in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Chick-fil-A is opening up a temporary place for food delivery workers to rest.

It's called "The Brake Room."

The rest space is opening on the Upper East Side, on Third Avenue between 83rd and 84th streets.

It's a free space.

Workers just have to show proof of a delivery within the past week via a food delivery app.

Workers will have access to bathrooms, bike storage, and outlets for phone charges.

"In metro areas like New York City, we see the same food delivery workers come through nearly every day of the week, several times a day, and how taking an extra second to warm-up between deliveries or offering a glass of water helps to fuel them on for their shift. The food delivery community helps to power our businesses, and this is just our small way of showing appreciation for all they do," said Jared Caldwell, a Chick-fil-A restaurant Owner/Operator in New York City at 1536 3rd Avenue in the Upper East Side.

It will open every Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until mid-April.

