Food & Drink

KFC testing out new fried chicken sandwich

ORLANDO, Florida -- KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich will replace the fast-food chain's Crispy Colonel sandwich.

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it's topped with pickles and spicy or a classic mayonnaise.

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich is currently being tested at locations in Orlando, Florida for the next month.

The sandwich will cost $3.99 or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridafoodiefyi fried chickenfast food restaurantkfcu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White woman calls police when black birdwatcher asks her to leash dog in Central Park
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
What reopens on Long Island this week?
Lawmaker, families want probe into NY nursing home directive
Mid-Hudson Region begins Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
Mayor: Paterson had infectious disease plan that mitigated crisis
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be driving stolen SUV
Show More
Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man
NJ family celebrates 88-year-old who survived COVID-19
Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening
NHL to adopt new playoff format if it can resume season
Outdoor graduations allowed, elective surgeries resume in NJ
More TOP STORIES News