Father arrested in attack of young son inside New York City restaurant

By Eyewitness News
Police searching for man who attacked child in NYC restaurant

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police say they have arrested the father of a toddler who was caught on camera attacking him inside a Manhattan restaurant.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Saturday around 5:40 p.m. inside a restaurant on Seventh Avenue.

Police say they received a call for a small child attacked. Upon further investigation, they found that the man had entered the restaurant with the small child.

Surveillance video shows the man striking the child, causing the toddler to fall to the ground.

The man then puts the child in a stroller and leaves.

The father of the child, Mandelo Stroman, 26, turned himself into in the 32nd precinct Monday afternoon.

Stroman is now facing a charge of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under age 17.

There are no prior incidents on record involving the father and son, although the Administration for Children's Services is now investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



