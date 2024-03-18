Police investigate suspicious death of 3-year-old boy in Brooklyn, left in the care of a babysitter

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The boy was left in the care of a babysitter inside a New York Avenue apartment in the Crown Heights section on Sunday.

The child's identity has not yet been released.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital with head and neck trauma just before 9:45 p.m.

The medical examiner will determine the boy's cause of death.

The babysitter is described as a friend of the family.

Detectives are looking to talk to the babysitter's stepson in connection with the death.

The investigation is ongoing.

