The child was found Sunday with bruising on his stomach. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NYC man charged in murder, manslaughter of girlfriend's 2-year-old son in Dyker Heights

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 2-year-old boy is dead and his mother's boyfriend is now charged with his murder in Brooklyn.

Latrell Lewis, 23, said that he pushed 2-year-old Nasir Carter Paris off the bed, causing him to hit his head on a vent on the ground in their Dyker Heights apartment.

However, the medical examiner found that the boy suffered six lacerations to his liver, hemorrhaging from his liver, colon, pancreas, and kidney. Hemmoraghing from his brain was caused by a depressed skull fracture, and multiple bruises covered his torso, neck, and face.

Officials say his injuries were consistent with "multiple inflicted blunt force trauma" and not a fall from a bed.

Police were called to the apartment on East 68th Street around noon Sunday for a unconscious child with bruising on his stomach.

The 2-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lewis, who took care of the child while his mother worked, is now charged with second degree murder, two counts of manslaughter in the first degree, and manslaughter in the second degree.

He was ordered held without bail. He's due back in court on September 6.

Lewis had one previous arrest for reckless driving.

