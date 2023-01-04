3rd child dies from injuries days after fire at Staten Island home

GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- A third child has died from injuries suffered in a fire at a Staten Island home last month.

A 5-year-old boy, Aiden Miles, succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 28, five days after the fire at the home on Van Duzer Street.

He was the twin brother of 5-year-old Ashley Miles, who died on the day of the fire, along with a 6-year-old boy, Cera Miles.

Another 10-year-old boy was critically injured and two other children, a 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, were less seriously injured.

The teen was the oldest person at the home at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross has provided emergency assistance to 13 people who lived in the fire building or next door.

The cause is still under investigation.

