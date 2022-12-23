2 children killed, 4 more injured in fire at Staten Island home

GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two children were killed and four more were injured, two of them critically, in a fire at a home on Staten Island Friday.

Authorities say the fire broke out in the house on Van Duzer Street in Grymes Hill just before 10:20 a.m.

Heavy flames shot out the sides of the two-story home as firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say all six victims were children between the ages of 5 and 14.

