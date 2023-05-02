The scary situation unfolded at Vails Gate STEAM Academy on April 20. David Novarro reports.

Quick-thinking security monitor saves choking child's life during lunch at school

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- A quick-thinking security monitor in Newburgh helped save a student who was choking while eating lunch.

Tyreek Johnson noticed a second-grader was choking while eating lunch in the cafeteria.

He jumped into action and gave the child the Heimlich maneuver and saved the little girl's life.

The school presented Johnson with a certificate for his heroic actions.

