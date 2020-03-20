Child sexually assaulted in Harlem drug store, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for a man accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old inside a CVS in Manhattan.

Surveillance video from inside the Harlem store on Thursday shows some sort of struggle.

Police say the suspect walked up to the girl and placed his hand under her clothes.

The girl went to the hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) or online at the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

Related topics:
new york cityharlemcrime
