The boy was walking on the sidewalk with his grandmother when he was shot in the thigh, authorities said. Derick Waller has details.

Suspect charged in shooting that injured 8-year-old boy walking in Mott Haven

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was shot while walking with his grandmother in the Bronx Tuesday evening.

Officials say gunfire broke out jut after 5 p.m. on Beekman Avenue.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot in the thigh, authorities said.

"They grabbed the baby, and then everyone just dissipated. With bullets, no one waits, you know?" said Alejandrina Brioso, a neighbor.

Officers arrived at the scene quickly and two suspects were taken into custody. They recovered one gun.

Police say one of them, 27-year-old Joshua Brooks, has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and other related charges. The other man, whose identity has not been released, is charged with crimes unrelated to this shooting, authorities said.

It is not yet clear what may have led up to the shooting, but surveillance video shows one of the men firing at an unknown target on the block.

Officials say the boy is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Brioso says this neighborhood is no stranger to gun violence, although shootings are down 44 percent in the 4-0 precinct.

NYPD data reveals the number of people shot was cut by more than half from this time last year.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or who they believe was the intended target.

