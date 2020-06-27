Arrest made in shooting of 7-year-old girl grazed by bullet in East Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6261324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It happened late Monday night in Crown Heights.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD have announced an arrest following the shooting of a 7-year-old girl earlier this week in New York City.The young girl was grazed by a bullet in East Harlem Thursday in a shooting that apparently targeted a teenager, who was also shot.Police said a large group of people was gathered on E. 102nd St. in East Harlem around 6:15 p.m. when a "dispute" occurred.A gunman fired several shots, grazing the young girl's right thigh and hitting a 19-year-old in the left leg.Fortunately, the girl's 4-year-old and 1-year-old siblings were not injured.The two injured were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.The shooting is part of a disturbing pattern of recent gun violence in the city, with 70 people shot in the past week compared to 26 the same week last year.Mayor Bill de Blasio says a number of reasons are to blame.----------