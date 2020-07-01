11-year-old boy shot in leg in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a child was shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. on East 29th Street.Police say the 11-year-old child was shot in the upper thigh.Authorities say the boy first thought the noise was fireworks before he realized he was shot.The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.One person at the location of the incident was taken into custody, but not for the shooting, police said.Few other details were released.----------