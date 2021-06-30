9-year-old child injured in shooting in New Jersey

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Holiday Court.
The child suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Police said a suspect is detained and the investigation is active.
Few other details were released.
