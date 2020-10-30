8-year-old girl , 54-year-old woman struck and killed in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7491561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sister of Erika Bautista, the woman killed by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island last month, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about her family's painful struggle.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An 8-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman were both struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle in Queens.The incident was reported Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.Police say the driver of a Range Rover traveling southbound on 164th Street lost control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians.Both of the victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.The victims were not related.Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.No criminality is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.----------