8-year-old girl , 54-year-old woman struck and killed in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An 8-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman were both struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle in Queens.

The incident was reported Friday at 5:30 p.m. at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Range Rover traveling southbound on 164th Street lost control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians.

Both of the victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The victims were not related.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

No criminality is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sister of mother of 3 killed in alleged DWI crash calls for justice
EMBED More News Videos

The sister of Erika Bautista, the woman killed by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island last month, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about her family's painful struggle.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citypedestrian struckchild injuredpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Macy's flagship store boarded up ahead of possible election protests
Sister of mother of 3 killed in alleged DWI crash calls for justice
Video: Dogs in 'candy coma' costume win Halloween 2020
COVID Updates: NJ tops 2,000 daily cases for 1st time since May
Midtown restaurant gets new vision for colder months ahead
Study: Boston grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
Show More
7 On Your Side helps change NJ election to aid disabled voters
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sued by officer for pain and anguish
Pregnant woman killed in NJ shooting, newborn saved
Where's the flu? Find it on NY's Flu Tracker
Gorilla-sized creature confronted by police in Halloween stunt
More TOP STORIES News