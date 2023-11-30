Search on for driver after 3-year-old struck, killed in Queens hit-and-run: police

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child struck and killed Wednesday night.

It happened in front of College Point Boulevard and 41st Avenue in the Flushing section of Queens.

Officials say a white, four-door sedan was pulling out of a parking lot as it struck a 3-year-old boy crossing in the middle of the street.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene.

The child was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

