3 kids on bikes struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Three children riding bicycles were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday.
The crash happened on Express Drive North near Terry Road just after 5:30 p.m.
Two of the children suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
