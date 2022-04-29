NYC dropping plans to open homeless shelter in Chinatown

The shelter, slated to open at 47 Madison Street was one of three homeless shelters planned in Chinatown.
City officials say they listened to the needs of the community and decided the shelter will be moved to another location with fewer services for the homeless.
