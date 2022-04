NYC dropping plans to open homeless shelter in Chinatown

EMBED >More News Videos Twitter announced that Elon Musk has bought the social media giant. News of the deal came with shock, concern and cheers.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City is now dropping plans to open a homeless shelter in Chinatown, following protests from area residents.The shelter, slated to open at 47 Madison Street was one of three homeless shelters planned in Chinatown.City officials say they listened to the needs of the community and decided the shelter will be moved to another location with fewer services for the homeless.----------