More than $800,000 worth of Chinese hair products seized by customs agents in NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Customs agents seized a 13-ton shipment of Chinese hair products in Newark on Thursday that may have been made using forced child labor and imprisonment.The extensions and wigs worth more than $800,000 were found in a shipment on June 17.They came from a company in China that had a nationwide hold placed on its products by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.Officials suspect the company uses forced labor, child labor or prison labor.The Trump Administration has been urging U.S. companies to rid their supply chain of goods linked to human rights abuses.----------