Chinatown Rotary Year of the Rabbit banquet held Tuesday

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Year of the Rabbit Celebration was held Tuesday night in Lower Manhattan, hosted by the Rotary Club of Chinatown.

Rotary is both an international organization and a local community leader. Their goal is to lead change locally and across the world.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang had some fun while attending the event, and WABC-TV was one of the honorees.

Our Vice President of Community Affairs Porsha Grant accepted the award.

The night of celebration included the Lion Dance, performed by Fu-Jow Pai Tiger Claw Kung-Fu.

