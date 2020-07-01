KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released disturbing video of a man putting a woman in a chokehold before robbing her in Manhattan.
The incident happened Sunday morning on East 29th Street in Kips Bay.
Police say the man walked up to a 64-year-old woman from behind and choked her.
The suspect then grabbed the woman's bag and fled.
The victim suffered injuries to both elbows and her right knee.
The suspect is still on the loose.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Disturbing video shows woman put in chokehold and robbed in Manhattan: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News