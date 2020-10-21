Pilot rescued after helicopter lands in 3 feet of water near Jones Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7222819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on an elementary school bus crash in New Windsor, Orange County.

POINT LOOKOUT, New York (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a helicopter landed in three feet of water on Long Island on Wednesday afternoon.According to police, a privately-owned helicopter made an emergency landing, due to weather conditions, in the waters of Meadows Island near the Loop Parkway.They say the 64-year-old pilot was able to land in approximately three feet of water.Nassau County Police Marine 4 was able to locate the victim and with the assistance of the Merrick Fire Department was able to transport the pilot to the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station.The pilot was then transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a facial laceration, and back and rib pain.Along with the Aviation Unit, the Town of Hempstead Bay Constables were involved in assisting in the rescue operation.The FAA released the following preliminary statement:----------