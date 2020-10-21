Pilot rescued after helicopter lands in 3 feet of water near Jones Beach

POINT LOOKOUT, New York (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a helicopter landed in three feet of water on Long Island on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a privately-owned helicopter made an emergency landing, due to weather conditions, in the waters of Meadows Island near the Loop Parkway.

They say the 64-year-old pilot was able to land in approximately three feet of water.

Nassau County Police Marine 4 was able to locate the victim and with the assistance of the Merrick Fire Department was able to transport the pilot to the Jones Beach Coast Guard Station.


The pilot was then transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a facial laceration, and back and rib pain.

Along with the Aviation Unit, the Town of Hempstead Bay Constables were involved in assisting in the rescue operation.

The FAA released the following preliminary statement:

A Bell 206B helicopter crashed into the water near Point Lookout, N.Y. today at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time. Only the pilot was aboard. Please contact local officials for the pilot's name and medical condition. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The FAA will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation. The aircraft registration number is N716VL. You can find registration information at www.faa.gov.

ALSO READ | 3 critical, including child, in New York elementary school bus crash
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on an elementary school bus crash in New Windsor, Orange County.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
point lookoutnassau countyhelicopterhelicopter crashjones beachemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters
Young brothers, ages 8 & 16, fatally shot while inside their home
7 On Your Side Investigates top reasons ballots are rejected in NYC
The Countdown: Obama stumps for Biden, Trump heads to NC
Comic with viral subway impersonation records own messages
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Show More
Florida's falling lizards are getting used to cold winter temperatures
Target paying $70 million in bonuses to frontline workers
AccuWeather: Mild breaks and some sunshine
Researchers working on new device to detect COVID
3 critical, including child, in NY elementary school bus crash
More TOP STORIES News