chrissy teigen

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend open up about their 'complete and utter grief' over pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opened up about the loss of their son for the first time in an emotional interview.
LOS ANGELES -- For the first time since one of the most devastating moments of their lives, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend opened up about the loss of their son.

They discussed their heartbreak and hope with ABC's Michael Strahan.

"I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief," Teigen said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing, I always say 'I'm OK today.'"

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss, post heartbreaking message
EMBED More News Videos

Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage following a recent hospitalization in Los Angeles.



Teigen's pregnancy with the couple's third child was plagued with complications, and when she was just 20 weeks along, they lost their son they named Jack.

They shared their heartbreak on social media, including poignant pictures taken during Jack's birth and death -- pictures that drew both praise and criticism.

"I don't care if you were offended or disgusted," Teigen said. "I understand it could be that way for people. It was designed for the people that were hurting and John was very uncomfortable taking them."

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen shares how daughter Luna honors baby Jack's ashes

"She felt like, really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack's memory was take pictures of that moment," Legend said. "I was worried, I was like, I don't want to commemorate this pain, but the crazy thing about having a miscarriage is you don't walk away with anything. You have this emptiness, and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember it by."

Teigen and Legend say the outpouring of love from complete strangers has helped immensely.

They also believe the loss of Jack has brought them closer together, as has the love of their two children Luna and Miles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpregnancyjohn legendchrissy teigen
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Chrissy Teigen shares how her daughter honors baby's ashes
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
Chrissy Teigen lends a hand to celebrity nail artist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers shot in Queens, suspect dead
As cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
Mysterious metal monolith standing upright found in remote desert
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
The Countdown: Biden introduces national security team
Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring police body cameras
Cuomo cancels Thanksgiving with mom, daughters
Show More
COVID News: Concerns grow over LI yellow zone restrictions
Transit union testing identifies 20 symptom-free COVID positive workers
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Dow crests 30K points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
3 families lose everything in NJ fire, get support from community
More TOP STORIES News