Picking the perfect Christmas Tree at Jones Family Farm in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Jones Family Farm in southern Connecticut has been growing and selling Christmas Trees since 1947.

"All Christmas trees come from seeds and from when that seed sprouted to when we harvested whether it's this year or next year, it's going to be probably about 10 years old," Jamie Jones said.

"I just think it's amazing that 75 years you guys have been able to maintain what you do but also make it bigger and better every year, that's really special," Beckstrom said.

"Well we try, I would say we as a local family farm, our success is based upon our community that's supporting us and coming out here," Jones said. "We do not wholesale any trees, we are relying on a big embrace from our community."

"From the Christmas tree expert yourself, if you could have the ideal Christmas tree what are you looking for in it?" Beckstrom asked.

"Well first it's got to fit in my house," Jones said. "Something that's the right height, nice balance, nice shape, and has a wonderful aroma."

"Do you have a favorite species?" Beckstrom asked.

"I'd have to go with a Balsam," Jones said.

To keep your tree in good shape:

"Make a fresh cut, keep water in the stand, and don't let it run out of water," Jones said.

"How long should it last?" Beckstrom said.

"A month to 6 weeks," Jones said.

"So our farm credo is, 'Be good to the land and that land will be good to you,' and that really drives everything that we do here on the farm. And it's also shown right on our commemorative pewter ornament, along with all the different crops we grow. We have a diversity of crops through the year, diversity of our seasons, it gives the farm resilience," Tom Harbison said. "If you want to see that farm that's down the road or in your community continue in agriculture and not become a subdivision, you really need to support it. Whether it's an orchard growing apples or a vineyard with grapes or Christmas trees or strawberries and blueberries and everything we grow, it's really important to express your opinion with your dollar and so we hope that you would support a farm in your local community."

In other seasons they have pick-your-own strawberries, blueberries, and pumpkins. They also have a winery!

All about Jones Family Farm: https://www.jonesfamilyfarms.com/farm/about-farm

