More local arrests in Capitol insurrection, including man who traveled with ex-NYPD, Proud Boys

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9851425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on more local arrests connected to the Capitol riot two weeks ago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9819575" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager reports on more arrests after the Capitol riot.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Federal prosecutors have charged another person from our area with participating in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, this time a man who said he traveled to Washington, D.C., with former members of the NYPD and the Proud Boys.The FBI said Christopher Kelly, of New York, posted photos of himself on Facebook joining with the rioters.In an affidavit, investigators said Kelly sent the following message to an individual who told him Antifa would be "out in force" in D.C."No worries, I'll be with ex NYPD and some proud boys," he wrote back "This will be the most historic event of my life."According to the affidavit, Kelly specifically said he was traveling with his brother, who the FBI confirmed is a retired NYPD officer, though they did not identify him directly in the affidavit.During the riot, Kelly was allegedly responding to comments on his Facebook page in real time.A chat participant asked, "You're there, @Chris Kelly? What's really going on?"At 2:25 p.m., he responded, "MAGA is here full on. Capitol building is breached."At 2:30 p.m., he added, "Tear gas, police, stopped the hearing, they are all headed to the basement," and, "(Expletive) these snakes. Out of OUR HOUSE!"On the day following the riot, Kelly suggests he was warned by his ex-NYPD brother that he could be in real legal trouble."My brother was a cop explained it as a robbery," he wrote to a friend. "You arrest the criminal after they commit the crime not before."Authorities say 23-year-old Patrick McCaughey, who allegedly caused the injuries to Officer Daniel Hodges, was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday in South Salem.Hodges became stuck in the doorway as insurrectionists attempted to break through the line of uniformed officers who were in place to prevent them from entering the lower west terrace door of the Capitol, and the FBI says McCaughey, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, can be seen using a clear police riot shield to physically push against the left side of Hodges' body.The officer was pinned between the clear police riot shield being held by McCaughey and the lower west terrace door, and he appeared to be loudly crying out in pain.Officials identified McCaughey thanks to a tip from a childhood friend who recognized him, as well as through a selfie posted on social media of McCaughey on the scaffolding of the west front of the Capitol."The vicious attack on Officer Hodges was abhorrent and quintessentially un-American," acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said. "It is my pledge that anyone involved in violent attacks on law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. McCaughey's alleged actions were an assault on Officer Hodges, the Capitol, and the rule of law itself."McCaughey is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.New York Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause has ordered McCaughey detained pending further proceedings in his case, citing a potential danger he poses to the general public.Federal prosecutors in the hearing noted that if convicted, McCaughey could face a "minimum" of five years in prison for the assault on Officer Hodges.McCaughey was identified as a dual German-U.S. citizen.Authorities say 32-year-old Samuel Fisher, also known as Brad Holiday, was arrested on the street in the vicinity of East 90th Street between First and York avenues on the Upper East Side.A shot gun was found in his Chevy Tahoe SUV, where he sometimes lived, while an assault rifle and a .9mm Glock were found in the Upper East Side apartment where he was staying for the past few days.Fisher allegedly posted photos on social media of himself in front of the Capitol, and also one of him standing in front of a Trump flag holding a handgun with the caption, "Can't wait to bring a liberal back to this freedom palace."He allegedly took several weapons with him to D.C. and was also in possession of a bullet-resistant vest.Authorities say social media posts he wrote included the following:--"We must stand up to these people and take our world back"--"It's time to bring the pain upon them"--"They cant arrest us all man" / "gotta stand up" / "I think there gonna be over a million patriots in DC" / "I'm going there" / "on the 6th"--"Just march on DC on the 6th" / "bring ur guns sr" / "I'll be there man" / "if you wanna roll with" / "you have firearms?" / "i'd exercise my 2A legal rights there"Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Schrier said - he was at the Capitol for the express purpose of being violent and he was accumulating weapons for the purpose to use them for violence. The federal judge agreed - what tips the scales is the possession of weapons.Fisher bought the guns in upstate New York. He lived there, as well as with friends in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Schrier said he could stay there or other places if allowed bail.----------