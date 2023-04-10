Chubby Checker releases new PSA warning about "dooring" in NYC

Chubby Checker stars in new NYC DOT and TLC public service announcement about "dooring" and bike safety.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Music legend Chubby Checker is lending his voice to a campaign New York City hopes will keep cyclists safe.

The city is teaming up with the singer to urge drivers and passengers to "Let's Twist Again" before they step out of the car.

Officials hope the PSA will raise awareness of "dooring," which is when someone opens the door into the path of an oncoming cyclist.

"We applaud DOT, TLC, and of course the legendary Chubby Checker, for encouraging car passengers to permanently change the way they open doors in this entertaining but very serious campaign to save lives," said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York.

Nine cyclists have been killed from dooring in the city from 2017 to 2021. They make up more than 8% of fatalities during that period.

