Man in custody after church in Verona, New Jersey set on fire

VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Arson investigators responded to the scene of a church that caught fire in Verona, New Jersey.

The fire, which damaged a pew and the altar, started shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday on Lakeside Avenue.

Investigators have one person in custody, and it's apparently someone they're familiar with.

They say the man, 42-year-old Elliot Bennett, has been arrested several times over the past few years for vandalism at the church.

He is facing a slew of charges, including bias intimidation, burglary, aggravated arson, unlawful possession of a weapon, and more.

He allegedly damaged statues outside last September.

The fire department is less than a mile away and responded quickly to the scene.

The Archdiocese of Newark released a statement thanking first responders for their efforts:

"Unfortunately, the church is heavily damaged, and the parish community is heartbroken. However, we have faith that we will get through this difficult time and request the community to keep those affected in their prayers."

The interfaith community is offering to help the parish of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church with any help they may need.

"I reached out to the church administrators just now and I'm going to speak to Father Peter later this morning when he gets back and say that our sanctuary is theirs, so if they need to hold services there they are welcome to, funerals, whatever they need, we stand to help them with this situation," said Pastor Anthony Giordano with Calvary Lutheran Church.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is working on the case.

