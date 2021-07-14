Group beats men in Bronx with cinderblock, plastic crates in shocking video

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- A violent attack with a cinderblock was caught on camera in the Bronx.

It happened last Wednesday, July 7, at 3:10 a.m. on Southern Boulevard.

A group of three people approached a 47-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

The first attacker picked up a piece of cinderblock and threw it at the 25-year-old man, hitting him in the head.

Then that same suspect threw a plastic crate at the 47-year-old man and dropkicked him to the ground.

The second attacker hit the 25-year-old man in the head with the plastic crate, while the third punched him in the face.



Then the first two attackers punched and kicked the 47-year-old victim until they took his wallet with $450 in cash.

Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln with pain and bruising to their heads and bodies. They were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

