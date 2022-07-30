  • Watch Now
Circle Line hosts NYC dog cruise in honor of International Friendship Day

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
7 minutes ago
Circle Line hosted a puppy cruise event Saturday morning and an open adoption event at Pier 83.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dog owners and their four-legged pals set sail to enjoy New York City from the water Saturday morning.

Circle Line hosted the one-day-only event 'Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise,' in honor of International Friendship Day.

The cruise had tasty treat options from local New York City bakery, Little L's Pet Bakery & Boutique, featured Instagrammable moments with owners and their dogs, along with and custom bandanas for each pup to sail in style.

During the hour-long cruise, Circle Line's world-renowned tour guides provided fun, dog-friendly facts as the triple-decker boat sails down the Hudson.

In addition to the cruise, Circle Line has also partnered with North Shore Animal League America to host a mobile adoption event at Pier 83 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for guests to meet and connect with both dogs and puppies that are looking for their forever home.

