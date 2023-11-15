NYC comptroller report calls Citi Bike unreliable, calls for more equitable service

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is a new scathing report about Citi Bike out from the New York City Comptroller's Office.

The bottom line, it says service across the five boroughs is unreliable.

The report from Brad Lander analyzed data from last June and July.

READ THE FULL REPORT: Riding Forward: Overhauling Citi Bike's Contract for Better, More Equitable Service

It found that some riders can't return their bikes because docking stations are full.

Others show up to completely empty stations or find broken bikes.

The report says the worst service affects mostly Black, Latino, and low-income communities.

Some of the worst problems were found in Brooklyn, Sunset Park, Flatbush, and Crown Heights.

The Bronx, meanwhile, had higher rates of unusable stations compared with other boroughs.

Despite its setbacks, Citi Bike continues to grow in popularity.

Thirty million trips were logged by riders last year, a five-fold increase from its 2013 launch.

Lander recommends the city overhaul its contract with Citi Bike's parent company Lyft.

Citi Bike is disputing the report's findings.

In a statement, it said a two-month sample wasn't comprehensive enough.

Citi Bike also says that in September and October, the Bronx had the second-highest access of all boroughs.

Earlier this month, it announced plans to more than double its fleet of electronic bikes to meet surging demand.

