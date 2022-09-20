Top New York City chefs join golf, tennis tournament to raise money for City Harvest

The third annual Celebrity Chefs and Friends Golf and Tennis Tournament kicked off on Tuesday to benefit City Harvest. Anthony Johnson has the story.

ALPINE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The third annual Celebrity Chefs and Friends Golf and Tennis Tournament teed off on Tuesday to benefit City Harvest.

The tournament brought together some of the city's top chefs, notable athletes and more than 120 golf and tennis enthusiasts to raise enough money to feed 100,000 New Yorkers for a day.

Participants were able to enjoy a food and wine experience while playing golf or tennis alongside star chefs.

Some of this year's participating chefs included Geoffrey Zakarian, Daniel Boulud, Preston Clark, Rocco DiSpirito, Todd English, Jose Garces, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jamal James Kent, Alfred Portale, Marcus Samuelsson, David Shim, and Cédric Vongerichten.

"I am consistently impressed by the generosity of our New York chef and culinary community, who always find time to give back despite the challenges they continuously face," said Herb Karlitz, tournament founder and City Harvest Food Council Member.

The event highlights golf's elite, who come out for a good cause.

"I want to cry when I hear that there's not enough food, that's just not feasible, it's cruel," said golf pro Gary Player.

They offered plenty of tips to fine-tune the game.

"I like the fact that with golf and with my social media influence that I can bring more awareness to people who need this," said golf pro Paige Spiranac.

One sports celebrity who teed off early was former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia who comes out annually to support the City Harvest effort to ease food insecurity.

"It's incredible to be out here and to raise money for City Harvest, I know what they do, it's incredibly needed," Sabathia said.

The tournament concludes with a celebratory post-round tasting reception, and a silent and live auction.

City Harvest rescues and delivers millions of pounds of food for the growing number of New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables.

"We are so grateful to the legendary Gary Player, Herb Karlitz, and all the wonderful chefs and athletes who are coming out to support City Harvest and our work feeding New Yorkers in need," said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. "Last year, this event helped us feed over a hundred thousand New Yorkers in need. Now as prices surge for necessities like food and rent, it is more important than ever to step up and help our neighbors in need."

City Harvest has watched the need for food increase dramatically since the pandemic started. According to the organization Feeding America, food insecurity rates in NYC are at 36%.

And among children in NYC, rates are 46%.

One in four children don't know where their next meal will come from. So the day of fun comes with a serious cause to fight hunger.

