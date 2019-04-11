Jussie Smollett update: City sues 'Empire' actor for cost of investigating alleged staged attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5222704" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city is calculating how much it cost to investigate Jussie Smollett's case and will be sending the actor the bill.

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against actor Jussie Smollett for the cost of the overtime Chicago police spent investigating an attack they say Smollett staged.The City of Chicago's Law Department filed the suit after Smollett failed to meet a city-demanded deadline to pay more than $130,000 into that allegedly staged attack.The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County and a spokesperson from the Department of Law said it "pursues the full measure of damages allowed under the false statements ordinance. This follows his refusal to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019."The city previously said it intended to file the suit, and Mayor Rahm Emanuel offered his suggestion for how Smollett should pay the city back."Given that he doesn't feel any sense of contrition and remorse, my recommendation is that when he writes the check, in the memo section, he can put the words, 'I'm accountable for the hoax,'" Mayor Rahm Emanuel said two weeks ago.Emanuel said he believes Smollett not only cost the city financially, but also damaged Chicago's reputation of being a place that welcomes people of all walks of life.Smollett had been charged with 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a January attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, which police say Smollett staged on himself because he was unhappy with his "Empire" salary. All charges against him were dropped in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.Smollett's attorney Mark Geragos responded last week to the city's threat to file suit, saying if the city sues he will depose Mayor Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, and will demand the "entire investigation file."