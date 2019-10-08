Clearer video released of man wanted in Upper West Side subway station sex assault

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video gives us a clearer look at the man police say sexually assaulted a woman in a subway station on the Upper West Side.

It happened on Sunday, September 29th at 12:30 a.m. as the woman was walking down the stairs into the 1 train station at 86th Street and Broadway.

Police say the suspect pushed her up against a wall and groped her.

NYPD officers have been patrolling the station, and there are signs posted, warning commuters about the assault.

The individual is described as a man with short black hair, approximately 5'10" tall, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a white shirt, a grey jacket and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
