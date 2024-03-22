Rash of home invasions, high-end car thefts have Clifton community on edge

Toni Yates has the story in Clifton on occupied home burglaries.

Toni Yates has the story in Clifton on occupied home burglaries.

Toni Yates has the story in Clifton on occupied home burglaries.

Toni Yates has the story in Clifton on occupied home burglaries.

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A town in New Jersey is on high alert following a rash of home invasions - with the brazen burglars seeking out high-end luxury vehicles.

A mother, who gave Eyewitness News footage of a frightening home invasion, says she was at home with her three children, asleep upstairs, when burglars targeted her house.

She didn't want to go on camera for the safety of her family.

It all began with one of the criminals breaking into a grate protecting a small basement window. Once he got through the window, he went upstairs and opened the front door for his buddies.

They then fanned out and meticulously searched for the key fobs to the luxury cars in the driveway.

Once they found the fobs, they celebrated their success. Then, two of them actually began fighting over who would get to drive one of the two luxury vehicles they were about to take off in.

There were about five individuals in all that night. Then on Thursday night, more burglars came back.

This burglary took place in the Rosemawr section of Clifton.

"We're very concerned. Our police have stepped up enforcement, in fact I just got off the phone with out sheriff who is going to be stepping up patrols in the areas," said Clifton Councilwoman Mary Sadrakula.

It has become what some towns are calling "a crisis." It involves mostly gangs of juveniles going after high-end vehicles, by breaking into cars and homes.

A roving gang was seen one night in Kendall Park.

Last Friday in Edison, three juveniles tried to pull off a carjacking to get a Bentley.

The Clifton community is now on high alert.

"Residents are going out and volunteering to drive around at night to let the criminals know we are not going to stand for it," Sadrakula said.

"It's unnerving every single night you just don't know what's going to be," said Clifton resident Aaron Solomon.

The town has reinvigorated their neighborhood watch, and are making sure their alarm systems are on.

They are urging people to get special key fob protectors. Those pouches are said to block signals from the fobs so they can't be located.

These towns are asking state lawmakers to toughen penalties against juveniles who commit these crimes.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.