Hundreds of climate protesters form crowd at Citigroup's Tribeca building

Several climate protesters arrested for trying to block Citigroup HQ doors at protest.

TRIBECA, Lower Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of climate protesters crowded the entrances to Citigroup's Tribeca headquarters Thursday morning.

The crowds are part of ongoing protests during Climate Week.

Officials say protestors unfurled a large banner outside of the building on Greenwich Street starting at 8:30 a.m.

Employees are now being let into the building through a back entrance, authorities said.

Activists say Citi is one of the largest funders of the fossil fuel industry in the world. Protesters believe the company profits from the climate crisis and is making matters worse.

Several arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

