Society

Westchester community coming together for 7 siblings who lost both parents

Community coming together for 7 siblings who lost both parents

SOMERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County community is coming together to help seven siblings who lost both of their parents.

The Herbert family, of Somers, lost their father Clint Herbert in a car accident in January of 2016. Their mother, Dawn Herbert, died of a heart attack last week.

"We were just amazed that the community just got together so quick and was like, 'We need to help this family now,'" son Stephen Herbert said.

Neighbor and family friend Nina Collins set up a GoFundMe page for the family that has raised nearly $60,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"I was just thinking, as a mother myself, I can't let these kids kind of be struggling on their own," Collins said. "And I'm going to do whatever I can to get their house in shape so they don't have to worry about things."

The children range in age from 7 to 25, and the oldest, Kenneth Herbert, has assumed the role of guardian for his siblings.

"It's crazy to see the amount of the generosity that's in this community," he said. "There's still a good amount on my shoulders, but it's drastically dropped with the help of the community."

The funds will go the family, in part to cover funeral costs, a new boiler for the home, and new siding.

"They are a lovely family who are desperately trying to stay together," Collins said. "Which is what we're trying to give them."

Following Clint Herbert's death in five years ago, the community rallied around the family to support them. But this time, the outpouring of generosity has exceeded expectations.

"They are a very close knit family and are doing everything in their power to stay together," the GoFundMe page reads. "Jayden (3rd grade), Alexis (10th grade) and Rebecca (12th grade) are active students in the Somers school system. Kenny, Stephen, Michael and Austin (older brothers) have been strong and amazing...When adversity finds its way into this community, Somers always seem to band together in order to generate the response that is needed. Today, and in the days ahead, the Herbert family can use your resilience and your kindness as well your generosity to help them get through the challenges they will face."

