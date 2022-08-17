'The Exchange Project': High-end fashion swap coming to the Jersey Shore

The event gives women a chance to declutter and re-stock their closets in a way that's both sustainable and social.

MARGATE, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's often said that one's trash is another's treasure. To prove that, this weekend, a major high-end retail recycling event is setting up shop at the Jersey Shore.

"The Exchange Project" is a chance to walk in with a bag of things you aren't wearing and walk out with a whole new wardrobe.

Let's face it, we all have gently loved, even brand new items taking up space in our closets.

This weekend, you can bring it all to Margate for a morning of mimosas, shopping and swapping and leave with all new, fashionable things to love.

"The Exchange Project is what I like to call a high-end clothing exchange," says founder Carly Ridloff. "Really, it feels like you're shopping in your best friend's closet. You are adding new things to your wardrobe. Everything is pre-loved, but I do a really strict editing process."

Ridloff started The "Exchange Project" a year ago after watching a documentary on the fast fashion piling up in our landfills.

Her event gives women a chance to declutter and re-stock their closets in a way that's both sustainable and social.

"We accept shoes. We do accessories. We do bags. Whatever you want to move on from, we will accept," Ridloff says. "If it doesn't meet our criteria, we'll happily donate it to the right hands for you."

In this case, those leftover items will go to the Street Love Foundation, which helps the homeless.

The event is this Saturday in Margate from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You get the exact details once you sign up.

The entrance fee is $65 and every item is quality checked and styled. You leave with as many items as you bring.

Click here for details.

