Clouds of mysterious gnat-like insects swarming across NYC

That was not a cloud of ash from the Canadian wildfires that you walked through

NEW YORK (WABC) -- No, you are not "bugging-out." A swarm of insects has seemingly taken over the city.

Complaints started Wednesday evening, of clouds of small gnat-like insects. By Thursday, the insects were a hotter topic than the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

The insects -or bugs- appeared around much of Manhattan and Brooklyn just before dark.

By many accounts, the bugs appear green, although they are hard to see with the naked eye.

Some even went so far to compare the bugs to the biblical plagues.

At this time, it is not clear what these bugs are or where they came from.

Whatever they are, the only thing that is clear: they are nuisance.

