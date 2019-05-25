Co-owner of Long Island day care charged with sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- The co-owner of a day care facility on Long Island has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.Police say 56-year-old Jose Flores sexually abused a 7-year-old girl in his care earlier this year.Flores is the co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care on 1st Street in Brentwood.The Office of Family and Child Services shut down the center following his arrest.Flores was transferred to a hospital for treatment of a prior medical condition and was expected to be arraigned Saturday.The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Flores to contact the Special Victims Section through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------