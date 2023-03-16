Surveillance video shows two female employees of the store standing helpless as the suspects take jewelry from the cases. Anthony Carlo reports.

Brooklyn jewelry store owner believes same robber targeted shop twice, made off with $200K in merch

COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a jewelry store robber they believe targeted the same Brooklyn business twice and made off with more than $200,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video from the latest heist shows an employee at the Melissa Joy Manning store on Court St. in Cobble Hill on Tuesday just before 3:15 p.m. buzzing in who she thought was a customer.

But the suspected thief, who was dressed in a green tracksuit and wearing a mask,entered right behind that person.

He appeared to take something out of his pocket as he put his arm around one of the employees while threatening another and demanding they open the jewelry case.

He can be heard on the video apparently saying "hurry up or I'll kill you."

Employees stood there helpless as he emptied out the case.

Owner Melissa Joy Manning said the store was also robbed in early February.

"It's terrifying right now. This has become such a crime of opportunity. The assailants, or whatever you want to call them, have gotten so smart about what they're doing and so that's why I think it's imperative that we just ask for as much help as we can get," Manning said.

Police are investigating whether the person who was buzzed in had acted as a lookout for the thief.

Manning said she planned on hiring security for the store.

