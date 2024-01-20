Man arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine in bags of jumbo shrimp at JFK Airport

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A traveler at John F. Kennedy International Airport has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine inside of bags of jumbo shrimp, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Zacharie Scott, 22, is a citizen of the United States who lives in Guyana. He was arrested Friday while going through customs at JFK after arriving via an American Airlines flight from Guyana.

During the customs screening process, his two suitcases were selected for a secondary screening. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered loose clothing and multiple packages of frozen jumbo shrimp wrapped in sealed plastic inside, according to the complaint filed. Investigators say the packages of shrimp were cut open to reveal brick-shaped objects filled with a white, powdery substance.

A field test of the powder revealed the presence of cocaine, approximately 40 pounds worth in total, the complaint alleges.

Scott allegedly told investigators that he had brough the packages into the U.S. in exchange for a payment of $5,000 or $6,000.

If convicted, Scott could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

A judge ordered Scott to be detained until his bail hearing Tuesday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.