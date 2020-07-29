Food & Drink

New Dunkin' coffee cereals contain small amount of caffeine

Post Cereals is brewing up two new products made with Dunkin' coffee.

They are Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

Post says the cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine - roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee.

Here's how each cereal is described by the company:

Post Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato cereal is brought to life with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows to mimic the delicious, indulgent taste of the layered iced coffee beverage.

Post/Dunkin'



Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte cereal features a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows in honor of its namesake espresso.

Post/Dunkin



The cereals start hitting store shelves nationwide beginning in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdunkin'cerealconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan
Helicopter to survey water after Long Island shark sightings
Upper West Side NYPD cruiser fire deemed suspicious
AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid
Fiery crash on I-78 in Union, NJ leaves driver dead
Man arrested after 2 deadly shootings in Brooklyn
Ex-college football player shot in front of NYC deli
Show More
Police release new photos of NYC chokehold robbery suspect
Tropical Storm warning issued for Puerto Rico
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
80-year-old NYC woman credits bad fall for saving her life
Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC seal should be re-examined
More TOP STORIES News