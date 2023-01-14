Colin Farrell jokes being called Oscar frontrunner is "not the worth thing I've heard about me-self"

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet caught up with Colin Farrell at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival where Farrell told George Pennacchio that working on "The Banshees of Inisherin" was so enjoyable because it was a reunion of old friends. "The shorthand was there, the knowledge and the trust in each other was there," Farrell said. "It was having the band back together, it was good."

Farrell's performance as Pádraic Súilleabháin in this tragic Irish comedy has provided Hollywood with a broader understanding of his talents. "I don't feel like I worked any harder on this than I have on anything over the last 25 years, but each film, each story asks different things of you. And whatever they've asked of me, I've enjoyed throwing myself in," Farrell said.

In addition to being honored for his work in "The Banshees of Inisherin," Farrell is also considered a forerunner in this year's Oscars Best Actor race. At the 57th National Society of Film Critics held on Jan.7, "The Banshees of Inisherin" took home two awards including Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon. The San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle has awarded the film three wins: Best Picture, Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon.

At the Palm Springs International Awards, Farrell was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for Actor for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. "The reception has been utterly shocking, utterly shocking. I'm not even joking. No false modesty there. I'm not looking the gift horse in the mouth," Farrell said. "I'm very grateful for it, I feel like I am representing the whole cast and crew here."

When asked how he felt being a strong contender for the Oscars, Farrell jokes, "It's not the worst thing I've heard about me-self. I've read some stuff over the years, so its fine."

The Denver Film Critics Society has nominated "The Banshees of Inisherin" for eight awards including Best Film, Best Director for Martin McDonagh and Best Actor for Colin Farrell. "The Banshees of Inisherin" is nominated for nine awards by The Seattle Film Critics Society including Best Picture, Best Director for Martin McDonagh and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Colin Farrell.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on the morning of January 24th. You can with it live on On The Red Carpet.