colin kaepernick

All-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than 1 minute, Nike says

An all-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than a minute Thursday.

Nike released the number seven jersey to commemorate four years since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice during the national anthem.

According to Nike, the Icon 2.0 jersey went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in less than a minute.



It initially sold for $150, but there are now several listed on eBay for much more.

This is not the first time Nike's Kaepernick apparel has quickly sold out.

The Icon 1.0 jersey was released last year and Kaepernick said it sold out in approximately 10 hours.



RELATED:
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
EMBED More News Videos

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is returning to Madden.


Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
EMBED More News Videos

In Sept. 2018, it was announced that Colin Kaepernick would be one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingblack lives mattercolin kaepernicknflnikefootballu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
Fauci, Kaepernick to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award
Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
Dead pig left on doorstep of Lakewood rabbi
Show More
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
McRib is back: Here's how to get a free sandwich
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News