A young man who recently graduated from a New Jersey high school died following his first day of college football practice.19-year-old Braeden Bradforth died in his dorm room at Garden City Community College in Kansas.He had accepted a scholarship to play football there after graduating from Neptune High School this year.An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with burial expenses.Neptune Schools Superintendent Dr. Tami R. Crader released the following statement:"On behalf of the staff and the Neptune Board of Education we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Neptune HS 2018 graduate Braeden Bradforth. Losing a child who is on the cusp of his college career is always heartbreaking and difficult to understand. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people who knew and loved him. Counselors will be available at the HS for friends that need assistance. "