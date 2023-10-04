Protesters gathered on Columbia University's campus during the inauguration of the school's new president to show support for survivors of Robert Hadden.

Protesters call on Columbia University to alert patients of former OBGYN's conviction

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A major protest was held Wednesday on the campus of Columbia University during the inauguration of the school's new president.

The demonstration was to show support to the survivors of former OBGYN Robert Hadden and urge the school to better protect its patients.

Protesters, which included Columbia medical students and survivors, are calling on the new president to immediately notify former patients of Hadden's prolific sexual abuse.

Hadden is serving 20 years in prison for sexually abusing patients at his OBGYN practice. He was a doctor at Columbia for decades.

The opportunity to file a lawsuit closes on November 23 and an additional 300 victims recently signed on. Another 200 have reached a settlement with Columbia.

The cases against Hadden now include about the same number of survivors as the case against Larry Nassar, of USA Gymnastics, which involved more than 500 victims.

